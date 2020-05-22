Global  

Tupelo remembers fallen soldiers during pandemic on Memorial Day


May 25, 2020


Dozens of people filled veteran's park to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

The ceremony started with mayor jason shelton's address.

Afterwards, several veterans gave speeches and honored those who fought alongside them.

Organizers spaced out chairs out so people could social distance.

Volunteers also made american flag themed masks to celebrate the day.

"you have a lot of seniors, a lot of older people that come out here and participate in this program and they're in that vulnerable group so we want to make ourselves safe for them."

During his speech, mayor shelton also said that we should follow our fallen soldiers example of bravery throughout the coronavirus pandemic.




