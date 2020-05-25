CBS 2's Mike Puccinelli reports despite warning to keep social distancing measures going, many flocked to Indiana beaches for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
Brandon Liked on @YouTube: Despite COVID-19, People Crowded Beaches In Indiana https://t.co/Oz6D3Q803n 4 hours ago
▪️ Despite the covid pandemic skin garden is as crowded as ever. The only thing white people fear is black people. 4 days ago
BlueMagicBrownEagle777 RT @UnitedTribes_BB: Pebble is pushing forward despite the region's focus on preventing the spread of COVID. “All of our tribal focus right… 5 days ago
United Tribes of BB Pebble is pushing forward despite the region's focus on preventing the spread of COVID. “All of our tribal focus ri… https://t.co/UkvZfvBxhe 5 days ago
Enter your real name @DavidPatersonca And people who, despite already crowded sidewalks, continue to walk two or three across even when… https://t.co/RiePXHqDc2 6 days ago
stream dedicated side b @BorisJohnson common sense like when all these British people met in a crowded room despite one of their colleagues… https://t.co/UNN1sigMyH 1 week ago
Matt Davis is Staying at Home No surprise to me that Quibli has failed to grab people's attention. Despite the attempt by Katzenberg & Whitman to… https://t.co/xOUesP10U3 1 week ago
🔥👑𝓚𝓲𝓶 𝓽𝓪𝓮𝓱𝔂𝓾𝓷𝓰 👑🔥 RT @flower_hwa_7: #정국아사랑해 for I-armys and other international fans using & spreading this hashtag, PLEASE LISTEN (Thread)
In korea, many p… 1 week ago
Not Much Social Distancing On Indiana BeachesCBS 2's Mike Puccinelli reports on failed efforts to enforce social distancing as people flock to the beach on Memorial Day.
Thousands Expected On Northwest Indiana Shoreline On Memorial DayChicago beaches may be empty on Memorial day, but Indiana beaches are crowded.