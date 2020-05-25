Global  

Despite COVID-19, People Crowded Beaches In Indiana

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 03:05s - Published
Despite COVID-19, People Crowded Beaches In Indiana

Despite COVID-19, People Crowded Beaches In Indiana

CBS 2's Mike Puccinelli reports despite warning to keep social distancing measures going, many flocked to Indiana beaches for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

