Finding affordable supplies for your hurricane kit

Experts say gather supplies for your hurricane kit little by little and take advantage of the tax exempt holiday starting Friday.

THE START OF HURRICANE SEASON ISJUST ONE WEEK AWAY.AND IF YOU DON’T HAVE YOURHURRICANE KIT TOGETHER, NOW ISTHE TIME.THANKS FOR STAYING WITH US.

I’MPATRICK NOLAN.I’M JANE MONREAL.THIS COULD BE EASIER SAID THDONE CONSIDERING LIMITEDPRODUCTS AT STORES BECAUSE OFTHE PANDEMIC.SO, FOUR IN YOUR CORNER’S RACHELLOYD IS SHOWING YOU HOW TO FINDAFFORDABLE SUPPLIES.

RACHELLINTRO: EMERGENCY MANAGEMENTDIRECTORS SAY BUILD YOUR KLITTLE BY LITTLE.

I ALREADY PUTMY IMPORTANT DOCUMENTS IN ONPLACEI HAVE MY BOTTLED WATER,GARBAGE BAGS, NON-PERISHABLEFOOD WITH A POP TOP.

BUT I’MNOT DONE YET AND DON’T WANT TOBREAK THE BANK FINISHING.

SO IREACHED OUT FOR HELPNatsThat can tell you if they haveit cheaper.VICKI MCCAY’S A LIFESTYLEBLOGGER AND REGULAR COUPONER.SHE WALKED ME THROUGH SAVINGSOME MONEY ON THINGS STILL ON MYHURRICANE LIST LIKE AFLASHLIGHT, SLEEPING BAG ANDRAIN GEAR.

THIS PRICE BLINKATTACHMENT EMBEDDED AT THE TOF HER SCREEN AUTOMATICALLYCOMPARES PRICES WHEN SHE CLICKEDON A PONCHO SHE LIKED.It’s showing this one is $13.79And it’s showing at Price blinkfor 12.99 with free shipping.

Wecan compare that price.SHE ALSO TOLD ME I COULD SAVE ALOT OF MONEY STARTING FRIDAYTHANKS TO THE DISASTERPREPAREDNESS TAX EXEMPT HOLIDAY.QUALIFIED ITEMS INCLUDEFLASHLIGHTS UNDER $2BATTERY-POWERED RADIOS UNDER$50, BATTERIES THAT COST LESSTHAN $30 AND PORTABLE GENERATORSLESS THAN 750 BUCKS.

YOU CAN USERETAIL COUPONS AND DISCOUNTS INADDITION TO THE TAX EXEMPTION ASWELL IF THEY’RE BELOW THOSEPRICES.AND IF YOU MISS THE TAX EXEMPTWEEK, MCCAY SAYS YOU CAN STILLCOMBINE DIFFERENT KINDS OFCOUPONS.So, you can use a store coupon,along with a manufacturer’scoupon and stack those togetherto get awesome deals.AND DAN SUMMERS DIRECTOR OFCOLLIER COUNTY’S EMERGENCYSERVICES SAYS THERE’S MORE YOUSHOULD ADD TO YOUR HURRICANE KITTHIS YEAR.

A MASK, GLOVES ANDHAND SANITIZERAS HE’S TRYING TOGET MASKS FOR PEOPLE WHO DON’THAVE THEM.They will not be turned awfrom shelters without a mask.

Weare working with sate and FEMAto try to build some supplies.HE SAYS IT’S ON YOU TO GATHERALL THE SUPPLIES YOU NEED ANDRELY ON PUBLIC SHELTERS AS ALAST RESORT.We’re not going to be able toput as many people in sheltersby any stretch of theimagination like we did duringIrma because of the socialdistancing.LLTAG: MCCAY ALSO SAYS READ THEFINE PRINT ON COUPONS ANDSPECIAL DISCOUNTS BEFORE GETTIYOUR HOPES UP.

YOU CAN FIND TAXFREE ITEMS ON FLORIDA RE