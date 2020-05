Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, families pack Folsom Lake on Memorial Day

JANEIRO WAS OUT THERE TODAY TOSEE IF THE PANDEMIC WASIMPACTING ANYBODY'S MEMORIALDAY HOLIDAY AT THE LAKE.WELL IT'S SHAPING UP TO BEA VERY BUSY DAY ON FOLSOM LAKEWE'VE BEEN HERE SINCE BEFORETHE GATES OPENED THIS MORNINGAND THERE WAS ALREADY A LINEOF PEOPLE WAITING TO GET IN ALOT OF FISHERMEN AND JETSKIERS TRYING TO GET OUT ONTHE WATER BEFORE IT GOT TOOBUSY BUT THAT LINE OF CARS ANDBOATS HAS NOT STOPPED SINCETHE GATES OPEN.

MEMORIAL DAYON FOLSOM LAKE IS USUALLYJAM-PACKED AND THIS YEAR IS NOTO PROBABLY BE PRETTY BUSYTHAT'S WHY WE BELIEVE IN LIKENEWS AT THE PARKING LOTFILLING UP BEFORE NOON ASVOTERS HIT THE WATER TO SOAKUP THE SUN WHILE SOCIALDISTANCING.I THINK IT'S PROBABLY ONEOF THE SAFEST THINGS WE CAN DORIGHT NOW BECAUSE YOU'RE NOTANYWHERE NEAR AND AS YOU CANSEE RAMPS ARE HUGE AND EVERYCAN SAY WAIT TO SEE OTHER IT'SREALLY NOT GOING BUT SOMEFAMILIES PACKED A FEW EXTRAITEMS THIS YEAR WE DEFINITELYHAVE HAND SANITIZER LIGHTS,JUSTIN KASE BUT WE REALLY COMEIN CONTACT WITH NO ONE BUT OUROWN FAMILY ON THE WATER WITHTHE END OF THE SCHOOL YEARJUST DAYS AWAY, IT'S THEUNOFFICIAL START OF SUMMER FORMANY KIDS AND THEY'RE ALMOSTDONE WEDNESDAY.

SO THAT ITMAKES THIS BILL LIKE SUMMERFOR THEM.

A CHANCE TO GET OUTOF THE HOUSE AND ENJOY TIME INNATURE WITH FAMILY THISMEMORIAL DAY.

IT'S A GORGEOUS DAY AND WE'RE ALL HAPPY TO BE OUT ON THE WATER SO IT'S ALL GOOD AT FOLSOM LAKE OLIVIA DE JANEIRO FOX 40 NEWS.