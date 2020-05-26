Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jamie Kennedy Stoopid Smart - I got recognized the other day

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Jamie Kennedy Stoopid Smart - I got recognized the other day

Jamie Kennedy Stoopid Smart - I got recognized the other day

Jamie Kennedy Stoopid Smart - I got recognized the other day Actor-comedian Jamie Kennedy’s new stand-up comedy special Jamie Kennedy: Stoopid Smart will premiere exclusively on the #1 free streaming app Tubi TV on Monday, May 25, 2020.

Loved by audiences for his ‘90s classics Kickin’ It Old Skool and Malibu’s Most Wanted, Jamie Kennedy takes center stage in this new one-hour installment.

Stoopid Smart features Kennedy’s hilarious jokes about life as an unmarried man, being recognized in an Olive Garden, Alexander Graham Bell’s thoughts on sexting, and America’s most bizarre college majors.

“I love Tubi – they are truly the next big thing,” says Kennedy.

“Kickin’ It Old Skool, Malibu’s Most Wanted, and a few of my specials have been doing awesome on the platform.

Given the current state of streaming, it just seemed like an obvious play to make my new special available to stream for free!" The comedy special was filmed at Orange County’s intimate REC ROOM when Kennedy embarked on a nationwide headlining stand-up tour.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

filmink

FilmInk Remember @JamieKennedy, he has a new stand-up special that just went live on @Tubi. We review it here, for better o… https://t.co/M5JS4Entok 19 minutes ago

DarkStarPicture

Dark Star Pictures JAMIE KENNEDY : STOOPID SMART is now live on @Tubi! Click the link to watch for FREE! https://t.co/ZQgczpyNr7 https://t.co/Ookles8ZUw 3 hours ago

RCSamoSays

R.C. Samo RT @FanboyNation: We Talk to Jamie Kennedy About his New Special 'Stoopid Smart' Streaming on Tubi .@JamieKennedy @Tubi https://t.co/qy0M5A… 5 hours ago

FanboyNation

FanboyNation We Talk to Jamie Kennedy About his New Special 'Stoopid Smart' Streaming on Tubi .@JamieKennedy @Tubi https://t.co/qy0M5AWBvf 5 hours ago

ahoosesa

Aaron Jamie Kennedy's Stoopid Smart on Tubi might be his best special to date! 9 hours ago

WillamKelley

William Kelly RT @GeekVibesNews: New Clip From Jamie Kennedy's Stand-Up Special 'Stoopid Smart' Released https://t.co/Af3l3PPP0n #StoopidSmart https://t.… 9 hours ago

GeekVibesNews

Geek Vibes News 📰 New Clip From Jamie Kennedy's Stand-Up Special 'Stoopid Smart' Released https://t.co/Af3l3PPP0n #StoopidSmart https://t.co/kerTbfXOWz 9 hours ago

johnnydriscoll

Johnny Driscoll Jamie Kennedy's STOOPID SMART trailer is here! Plus Livestream! https://t.co/UxItiTVVE5 11 hours ago