IRS: More than $15B in stimulus checks shared with more than 9M New Yorkers Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:14s - Published 9 minutes ago IRS: More than $15B in stimulus checks shared with more than 9M New Yorkers The latest update from the IRS reports more than 9 million New Yorkers have received a combined $15 billion in the form of “Economic Impact Payments” better known as stimulus checks. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend IRS: More than $15B in stimulus checks shared with more than 9M New Yorkers IT HAS BEEN ALMOSTTWO MONTHS SINCETHE FEDERAL CARESACT BECAME LAW.THAT LAW PUTTHOUSANDS OFDOLLARS IN FAMILIES'POCKETS.BUT SOME WESTERNNEW YORKERS ARESTILL WAITING FORTHEIR MONEY.NIKKI DEMENTRISHOWS US HOW THATMISSING MONEY ISMAKING IT HARD FORPEOPLE TO MAKEENDS MEET.THE I-R-S SAYS MORETHAN 9 MILLION NEWYORKERS HAVESHARED MORE THAN15 BILLION DOLLARS INSTIMULUS PAYMENTSSINCE THE CARES ACTBECAME LAW INMARCH.MONEY NATSTHE I-R-SCOMMISSIONER SAYSTHE "PAYMENTS HAVECONTINUED GOINGOUT AT A RAPID RATE."BUT MANY ARE STILLWAITING ON THATCHECK."IT'S BEEN VERYFRUSTRATING FOR MEBECAUSE I COULD USETHE MONEY. I HAVEBILLS TO PAY TOO."RENEE MCNERNEYBELIEVES SHEQUALIFIES.SHE FILED FORHERSELF AND HERHUSBAND THROUGHTHE NON-FILERONLINE TOOL LASTMONTH.HER HUSBAND IS ONSOCIAL SECURITY.HE GOT PAID LASTMONTH.SHE IS STILL WAITING."I FEEL LIKE I'M LEFTOUT."THE "GET MYPAYMENT" TOOLSHOWS THISMESSAGE WHEN SHETRIES TO CHECK THESTATUS OF HERCHECK.A TAX EXPERT TOLD 7EYEWITNESS NEWS INAPRIL ABOUT 5 MILLIONMAILED CHECKSWOULD BE SENT OUTWEEKLY.MOVING UPIN INCOME.MCNERNEY SAYS THATMEANS SHESHOULD'VE GOTTENTHAT CHECK BY NOW."I FIGURED THEY, YAKNOW, JUST BECAUSE IDON'T HAVE A STEADYJOB. THEY JUSTFORGOT ABOUT ME."MCNERNEY CALLEDTHE RECENTLYROLLED OUTSTIMULUS LINE LASTWEEK.THE I-R-S SAYS 3,500REPRESENTATIVESARE ON HAND TOANSWER YOURQUESTIONS."PHONE RINGING"AFTER FOUR HOURS,AN I-R-SREPRESENTATIVETOLD MCNERNEY SHEWASN'T IN THESYSTEM AND TO CALLBACK MONDAY."I WOULD'VE LIKED TOTELL THE GUY WELLJUST LEAVE ME ONHOLD UNTIL MONDAY."BUT SINCE IT'S AFEDERAL HOLIDAY"IRS RECORDING"MCNERNEY WILL TRYAGAIN TUESDAYMORNING."JUST WANT TO TELLEVERYBODY GOODLUCK GETTING TRYINGTO GET THEIR SECONDSTIMULUS THATEVERYBODY IS TALKINGABOUT IF YOU CAN'TEVEN GET THE FIRSTONE."IT'S IMPORTANT TOREMEMBER THE I-R-SWILL NOT CONTACTYOU THROUGH EMAIL,PHONE OR TEXT ABOUTYOUR PAYMENT. ITCOULD BE A SCAM IFYOU ARE CONTACTEDTHAT WAY. INSTEAD, ALETTER FROM THE I-R-SWILL MAILED TO EACHPERSON 15 DAYSAFTER THAT PAYMENTIS MADE. ND, 7EWN.THE REBOUNDBUFFALO ALSO HASINFORMATION ON HOWYOU CAN GET BACK TOWORK AND MANAGETHE PRESSURE.WE ARE ALSO MAKINGSURE THAT PEOPLE INPOSITIONS OFAUTHORITY AREDOING WHAT'S RIGHT.YOU CAN FIND ALL OFTHESE STORIES ATWKBW DOT COM --SLASH REBOUND.





