Stanley Ho, the King of Gambling for more than half a century, dies at 98

Stanley Ho Hung-sun, the patriarch of Asia’s largest casino empire for half a century and a man whose very name is synonymous with Macau’s rise to overtake Las Vegas as the world’s gambling capital, has died.
He was 98.
He is survived by 16 of the 17 children he had with four women.
Ho referred to the mothers of his children as his wives, three of whom also survive him.
One of Asia’s richest men for decades, Ho’s personal fortune was estimated at HK$50 billion (US$6.4 billion) when he retired in 2018 just months before his 97th birthday.