UK PM's chief adviser Dominic Cummings leaves London home as questions mount

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:06s - Published
UK PM's chief adviser Dominic Cummings leaves London home as questions mount

UK PM's chief adviser Dominic Cummings leaves London home as questions mount

Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home on Tuesday morning (May 26).

The chief adviser to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday refused to apologise as he said a 260-mile round trip during the coronavirus lockdown was within the rules.

Hammarstrand

Hammarstrand™ RT @BBCRadioScot: "I don't regret what I did" The words of the Prime Minister's chief adviser, Dominic Cummings. Should he stay or should… 26 seconds ago

miracalix

Mira Calix RT @KayBurley: "I think Dominic Cummings should reach the conclusion for himself". Former Conservative Health Secretary @stephen_dorrell… 56 seconds ago

GacHtc

Boris Liar Johnson RT @Ianblackford_MP: After that car-crash press conference @BorisJohnson has no option but to sack his chief adviser. It is now beyond doub… 1 minute ago

TooruMtsumoto

松本　徹 RT @AJEnglish: #Coronavirus updates: • WHO warns of 'immediate second peak' • 8,000 'excess deaths' in Mexico City as #COVID19 rages • Spa… 2 minutes ago

RottenRosa

Angela Leitch RT @Kirky_Herald: https://t.co/bUWz57JOZ8 Amy Callaghan: "People in East Dunbartonshire have made huge sacrifices to obey the rules, while… 2 minutes ago

Kirky_Herald

Kirkintilloch Herald https://t.co/bUWz57JOZ8 Amy Callaghan: "People in East Dunbartonshire have made huge sacrifices to obey the rules,… https://t.co/KJeHxi7vbg 4 minutes ago

scotmark631

henry mcintosh General public: Sacking of PM’s Chief Adviser, Dominic Cummings, after twice flouting lockdown rules - Sign the Pet… https://t.co/cjrqTOUS1y 5 minutes ago

mikekirk

Michael Kirk RT @KayBurley: "If Dominic had given a full explanation of these events earlier, some of the confusion that has arisen, might not have aris… 6 minutes ago


Dominic Cummings doorstepped outside London home [Video]

Dominic Cummings doorstepped outside London home

Dominic Cummings has refused to comment on yesterday's public statement to press gathered outside his London home this morning. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:58Published
Dominic Cummings: Full statement on lockdown row [Video]

Dominic Cummings: Full statement on lockdown row

The PM's chief adviser told a press conference he wanted to "clear up confusion" amid calls for him to resign.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 14:11Published