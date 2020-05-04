Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Heavy rain triggers massive release of water from lagoon into ocean

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:18s - Published
Heavy rain triggers massive release of water from lagoon into ocean

Heavy rain triggers massive release of water from lagoon into ocean

With heavy rain, and rising water levels in Wamberal Lagoon (New South Wales Australia) the lagoon waters eventually broke through to the ocean.

The flow started with a trickle, but as the channel widened and deepened with erosion the water flow increased dramatically until eventually it reached a state where millions of litres were gushing into the ocean.

The local surf lifesavers had been patrolling the waters with two jetskis, but unfortunately the dirty water caused them both to breakdown and need to be towed away for repair.

Usually local surfers will come and ride the unusual waves, however this time the water was far too dangerous due to the shear volume and also danger ocean conditions.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

becca100165

Louise Broughton Heavy rain in New South Wales triggers massive release of water from lagoon into ocean https://t.co/1FuYHC3A7w 5 days ago

mizwizmizwiz

Deborah Marion Heavy rain in New South Wales triggers massive release of water from lagoon into ocean https://t.co/Z2Gs3SVlAj 6 days ago

PortInsight

Port & Terminal LEAKED VIDEO: Heavy rain triggers massive release of water from lagoon into ocean https://t.co/RgadMyf10F #Australia #NSW #ocean #Video 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Heavy rain in New South Wales triggers massive release of water from lagoon into ocean [Video]

Heavy rain in New South Wales triggers massive release of water from lagoon into ocean

Heavy rain and rising water levels in Wamberal Lagoon, New South Wales caused lagoon waters to break through into the ocean.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:17Published
Kenyan sinkhole swallows everything in its path [Video]

Kenyan sinkhole swallows everything in its path

This mesmerising footage captures a massive sinkhole eating up everything in its path. The fascinating natural occurrence occurred in in a Kericho, in the highlands west of the Kenyan Rift Valley..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published