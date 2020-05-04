Heavy rain triggers massive release of water from lagoon into ocean

With heavy rain, and rising water levels in Wamberal Lagoon (New South Wales Australia) the lagoon waters eventually broke through to the ocean.

The flow started with a trickle, but as the channel widened and deepened with erosion the water flow increased dramatically until eventually it reached a state where millions of litres were gushing into the ocean.

The local surf lifesavers had been patrolling the waters with two jetskis, but unfortunately the dirty water caused them both to breakdown and need to be towed away for repair.

Usually local surfers will come and ride the unusual waves, however this time the water was far too dangerous due to the shear volume and also danger ocean conditions.