The Weddding Year movie (2019) - Sarah Hyland, Tyler James Williams, Jenna Dewan

The Weddding Year movie (2019) trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Meet Mara, a carefree 27-year old fashionista with the aspiration of being a photographer.

She stumbles upon a guy named Jake on Tinder and an unexpected connection develops.

Things are going well until wedding invitations start pouring in.

This is Mara’s nightmare, but Jake is thrilled.

They decide which weddings to attend and embark on a year-long adventure together.

Director: Robert Luketic Writer: Donald Diego Stars: Sarah Hyland, Tyler James Williams, Jenna Dewan