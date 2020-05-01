Janelle Monae suffered panic attacks while recording Dirty Computer
Janelle Monae battled severe anxiety attacks while recording her hit album Dirty Computer due to concerns over the political climate in the U.S.
Chris Evans almost quit acting due to panic attacksChris Evans considered quitting acting after on-set panic attacks made him question his career choice.
Mental health hacks: Incredibly useful tips for dealing with panic attacks from Malaysian TikTokerA woman in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia has some great tips for dealing with panic attacks, which she demonstrates in this incredible TikTok video.
"So I have been dealing with panic attacks and anxiety..