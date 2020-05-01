Global  

Janelle Monae suffered panic attacks while recording Dirty Computer
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Janelle Monae battled severe anxiety attacks while recording her hit album Dirty Computer due to concerns over the political climate in the U.S.

