Beating the heat and keeping six feet apart

Beachgoers at Woodlawn practicing social distancing, for the most part.

THIS SUMMER-LISTRETCH CAME AT APERFECT TIME FORPEOPLE TO ENJOY THEFIRST BEACHWEEKEND OF THEYEAR.THE STATE PARKS INHAMBURG AND GRANDISLAND OPENED UP ONFRIDAY.BUT AS JEFF RUSACKREPORTS -- WE DIDNOT SEE ANYTHINGLIKE THE PICTURESAND VIDEOS WE SAWAT BEACHES -- LAKESAND OTHER SWIMMINGSPOTS ACROSS THECOUNTRY.A STEAMY MEMORIALDAY BROUGHTHUNDREDS TO THEBEACH TO COOL OFFIN LAKE ERIE.BEFORE YOU EVENGET TO THE WATERSAT WOODLAWNBEACH STATE PARK..YOU GO BY THE SINGS.EVERYONE IS STAYINTHE 6 FOOT AWAY.SOME..

WERE A LITTLECLOSER.

BUT MOSTGAVE EVERYONEPLENTY OF SPACE.IF YOU WANTEDSPACE... YOU COULDTAKE AS MUCH AS YOUWANTED.WITH MONTHS OFQUARANTINE..SUMMER-LIKE SUNWAS ALL THESEWESTERN NEWYORKERS WANTED.TRYING TO BEAT THECORONA, WE'VE BEENLOCKED UP FOR THREEMONTHS.HOPEFULLY CORONACAN BE OVER SOON..SO WE CAN ALL GETBACK TO OUR LIVES.BUT IT IS NICE OUTHERE.

EVERYONE ISKEEPING THE SIX FOORDISTANCE.AT THE BEACH SOCIALDISTANCING IS VERYMUCH POSSIBLE, SO..MASKS ARE NOTMANDATORY UNDERSTATE LAW..

BUTGETTING TO ANDFROM THE CAR... ONLYA FEW OPTED TOCOVER THEIR MOUTH.WE DID BRING THEMJUST IN CASE.

BUTWE'VE STAYED SIXFEET AWAY.

SOTHEY'RE NOT NEEDEDRIGHT NOW.SWIMMING ATWOODLAWN STATEBEACH IS ONLY ON THEWEEKENDS.

THAT ISUNTIL JUNE 20TH.AFTER THAT, YOU CANSWIM ANY DAY UNTILLABOR DAY... JEFFRUSACK 7 EWN.