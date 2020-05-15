CDC coronavirus recommendations impact North Alabama businesses

A face mask.

We wanted to know how local businesses are implementing or are planning to implement these changes.

Here at rocket city insurance group.... some of those safety measures dan and najahe mentioned are already in place.

But now the c-d-c's recommendations have them rethinking other parts of their plan.

David bell,rocket city group insurance agent: "this has really been a change, it really has."

David bell is an insurance agent at the rocket city insurance group in southwest huntsville.

He says the company already implemented safety policies to keep everyone six feet a part.

Employees either work in a separate office or cubicle and meet clients in a different room that allows enough space for them to be 6 feet a part they're also changing how they act.

"people walk in and you automatically want to shake their hand."

Bell told me the company is already working to add the safety measures recommended by the cdc.

"we've ordered some materials, mainly plexi glass that we're going to put up at the work stations and here in this room so we can keep everybody separate."

He says since they're a small company...everyone is pretty close to each otherit took a little while to adjust david bell,rocket city group insurance agent."

"it's been a little difficult but we've gotten used to it now, and we want to be safe so we keep our distance from each other bell hopes all the changes pay off in the end david bell,rocket city group insurance agent."

"it's got everybodies mind set and i personally think we're going to be healthier in the future."

The c-d-c recommends each business has its own coronavirus safety plan in place before bringing employees back ...and some things may vary depending on office size but the staying 6 feet apart...sanitizin g and staying home if you're experiencing any symptoms all remains the same.

