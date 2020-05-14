Global  

Illinois Grants To Help Expand Broadband, Digital Access

A new state grant program will provide communities with money and expertise to expand broadband capacity and improve digital access as more people work, shop and go to school online during the coronavirus pandemic.

Katie Johnston reports.

