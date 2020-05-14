Illinois Grants To Help Expand Broadband, Digital Access
A new state grant program will provide communities with money and expertise to expand broadband capacity and improve digital access as more people work, shop and go to school online during the coronavirus pandemic.
Even though school is wrapping up for many students, the conversation about making education better is far from over. Right now, lawmakers are working to make broadband internet available to everyone..