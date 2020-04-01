J.K. Rowling to publish free fairy tale for kids in lockdown

Rowling will publish a fairy tale called "The Ickabog" free online so that children on lockdown can read it, with the first chapters to be published on Tuesday.

She enchanted millions of the young, and young at heart, with her Harry Potter books.

Now author JK Rowling is to publish a free fairytale online for children to read during lockdown.

The stand-alone story called "The Ickabog" was written more than ten years ago.

Rowling said until recently the only people who'd heard the story were her two younger children.

The mostly handwritten manuscript had been stored in her attic until a few weeks ago.

And she said she'd rewritten some parts in recent weeks.

Rowling said the book will be published chapter by chapter to its own special website, which is due to go live on Tuesday afternoon.

Adding that she hoped children on lockdown, or even those back at school, during what she called 'strange, unsettling times' can enjoy it.