Masked traders return to NYSE floor after shutdown

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:17s - Published
The iconic New York Stock Exchange trading floor partially reopened on Tuesday after being shut since March to prevent the spread of COVID19.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo rang the opening bell for the auspicious occasion, marking the first time a non-NYSE employee has been on the famous balcony since March 20 when the exchange was forced to go to all-electronic trading.

Trading, however, will be different.

Everyone will have to wear masks and practice social distancing, which means only a quarter of the humans normally at NYSE have returned.

All those returning to the NYSE have agreed to avoid public transportation and will be screened for the virus before entering building.




