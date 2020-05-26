No new coronavirus deaths reported in Northern Ireland

Minister of Health Robin Swann announces no new deaths with coronavirus were reported on Tuesday in Northern Ireland.
This is the first time since the pandemic took hold in March that the daily figure has been zero.
