Man Throws Burning American Flag Onto Police Vehicle Near Boston Common Memorial Day Display Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:29s - Published 17 minutes ago Man Throws Burning American Flag Onto Police Vehicle Near Boston Common Memorial Day Display A Boston man was arrested after he allegedly threw a burning American flag onto the roof of a police vehicle and spit at a responding officer. Katie Johnston reports. 0

