New York Stock Exchange Reopens While Requiring Masks and Waiver The New York Stock Exchange's trading floor has been closed since March 23 due to COVID-19.

But on Tuesday, Gov.

Andrew Cuomo rang the opening bell to partially reopen the floor.

A limited number of traders will be able to enter the building.

Nobody is permitted to take public transportation to get to work, and everyone's temperatures will be taken at entrances.

Once inside the building, masks and distancing measures are mandatory.

Those who enter the building will also have to sign a waiver.

According to 'The Wall Street Journal,' the waiver states traders could be susceptible to "contracting COVID-19, respiratory failure, death and transmitting COVID-19 to family or household members and others who may also suffer these effects." Peter Tuchman, the trading floor's most photographed person, will not be returning on Tuesday because he tested positive for COVID-19 on March 18.