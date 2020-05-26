New York Stock Exchange Reopens
While Requiring Masks and Waiver The New York Stock Exchange's
trading floor has been closed since
March 23 due to COVID-19.
But on Tuesday,
Gov.
Andrew Cuomo
rang the opening bell to
partially reopen the floor.
A limited number of traders
will be able to enter the building.
Nobody is permitted to take
public transportation to get to work,
and everyone's temperatures
will be taken at entrances.
Once inside the building, masks and
distancing measures are mandatory.
Those who enter the building
will also have to sign a waiver.
According to 'The Wall Street Journal,'
the waiver states traders could be susceptible to
"contracting COVID-19, respiratory failure, death
and transmitting COVID-19 to family or household
members and others who may also suffer these effects." Peter Tuchman, the trading floor's most photographed
person, will not be returning on Tuesday because
he tested positive for COVID-19 on March 18.