Matt Hancock: New drug trial probably biggest step forward in Covid-19 treatment

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Matt Hancock: New drug trial probably biggest step forward in Covid-19 treatment

Matt Hancock: New drug trial probably biggest step forward in Covid-19 treatment

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced plans for a new trial of drug Remdesivir, a treatment originally developed to fight Ebola, which appears to shorten recovery time for people with Covid-19.

