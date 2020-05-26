You probably can’t imagine Queen Elizabeth hiding in a bush to avoid conversation.
Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.
@JBellamy1 Queen Elizabeth once avoided a controversial palace guest by hiding in a bush, filmmaker says https://t.co/mJworuvAMU #FoxNews 18 hours ago
247 private security RT @enews: Queen Elizabeth II Once Hid in a Bush to Avoid Talking to a Buckingham Palace Guest https://t.co/0nkffDysB9 20 hours ago
TRUMP MOVEMENT RT @TRUMPMOVEMENTUS: Queen Elizabeth once hid in a bush to avoid a controversial palace guest, filmmaker says
https://t.co/qrHBDjuVLJ 21 hours ago
ShotokuTech Is the Queen in?
https://t.co/chMQzdtSBa 22 hours ago
#legend Trump? Queen Elizabeth once avoided a controversial palace guest by hiding in a bush, filmmaker says https://t.co/RUaHotivTK 1 day ago
Duuuval JAG Queen Elizabeth once hid in a bush to avoid a controversial palace guest, filmmaker says https://t.co/V9ckT6cJkN 1 day ago
Yamil R. Sued Queen Elizabeth once hid in a bush to avoid a controversial palace guest, filmmaker says https://t.co/OPAqNHZLAG via @LifeZette 1 day ago
TRUMP MOVEMENT Queen Elizabeth once hid in a bush to avoid a controversial palace guest, filmmaker says
https://t.co/qrHBDjuVLJ 1 day ago