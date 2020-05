As some families consider homeschooling, officials encourage going in with a plan

FALL SEMESTER - SOME PARENTSARE STARTING TO THINK ABOUTHOMESCHOOLING THEIR CHILDREN.NINE ON YOUR SIDE'S VERONICAACOSTA EXPLAINS WHY SOME AREGOING DOWN THIS ROUTE - ANDWHAT EXACTLY IT TAKES TO MAKETHAT PROCESS A SUCCESSFUL ONE.THIS IS RIVER THOMPSON AND HERFAMILY THEY TOOK THIS PHOTOMONTHS AGO - NOT KNOWING INTHE NEAR FUTURE, THEY'D BECONSIDERING HOMESCHOOLINGTHEIR KIDS IN THE FALL BECAUSEOF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC7:50-8:00 - "HE COULD WORKWITH THE KIDS EARLY IN THEMORNING AND AFTERNOON WHILEI'M AT MY JOB AND THEN I CANCOME HOME AND TAKE OVERWHATEVER IS LEFT AT THE END OFTHE DAY." THE IDEA OFHOMESCHOOLING IS SOMETHINGTHOMPSON AND HER HUSBANDSTARTED DISCUSSING RECENTLY7:20-7:25 - "MOSTLY WE KIND OFJUST GLOSSED OVER THINGS, AS AGENERAL CAN WE DO THIS." LIKETHEM - IT'S SOMETHING OTHERFAMILIES ACROSS THE COUNTRYHAVE ALSO STARTED TALKINGABOUT A REAL CLEAR OPINIONRESEARCH SURVEY OF MORE THANTWO THOUSAND REGISTERED VOTERSFOUND 40 PERCENT OF FAMILIESARE MORE LIKELY TO HOMESCHOOLAFTER LOCKDOWNS END WHILE THEINTEREST IN HOMESCHOOLINGSEEMS HIGH - PIMA COUNTYSUPERINTENDENT DUSTIN WILLIAMSSAID MOST OF THE CALLS HISOFFICE GETS ARE ABOUTSOMETHING ELSE 14:04-14:11 -"RIGHT NOW THE INCREASE ININTEREST IS ALL ABOUT STUDENTSAFETY ESPECIALLY WITH THECOVID-19 PANDEMIC." WILLIAMSSAID PARENTS OR GUARDIANSCONSIDERING HOMESCHOOLINGTHEIR CHILDREN SHOULDFAMILIARIZE THEMSELVES WITHWHAT THEY CAN DO 11:42-11:54 -"THE RULES OF HOMESCHOOLINGARE VERY OPEN.

YOU COULD HAVEA TUTOR, A PARENT COULD DO IT,YOU COULD HIRE A TEACHER, YOUCOULD REALLY DO WHATEVER YOUWANT TO DO." CURRICULUMREQUIREMENTS STATE CHILDRENBEING HOMESCHOOLED "MUST BEINSTRUCTED IN AT LEAST THESUBJECTS OF READING, GRAMMAR,MATHEMATICS, SOCIAL STUDIESAND SCIENCE." THE HOMESCHOOLEDUCATOR CREATES OR CHOOSES APROGRAM FOR THE CHILD - AND ADIPLOMA IS AWARDED BY THEHOMESCHOOL EDUCATOR AND THEREARE MORE GUIDELINES -SOMETHING THOMPSON SAID SHEPLANS TO LOOK FURTHER INTOBEFORE MAKING HER FINAL CHOICEON WHETHER TO HOMESCHOOL HERTHREE KIDS OR NOT NAT5:01-5:04 - "LETS THINK ABOUTTHIS FOLKS, HOW IS THIS GOINGTO GO." VERONICA ACOSTA KGUNNINE ON YOUR SIDE