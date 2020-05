Adam Sandler Almost Choked During 'Uncut Gems' Filming The actor won critical acclaim for his role as Howard Ratner in the movie, but directors Josh and Benny Safdie revealed that he had a scary stunt scene.

Josh Safdie, to 'Entertainment Weekly' Sandler revealed that he got plenty of bruises during filming but would relish the chance to work with the Safdie brothers on another project.

Adam Sandler, via statement Adam Sandler, via statement