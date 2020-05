Adam Sandler almost choked when filming a scene for 'Uncut Gems', according to the film's director Josh Safdie.



Related videos from verified sources Adam Sandler 'can't say no' due to lockdown



Adam Sandler 'can't say no' due to lockdown The comedy star is currently in lockdown with his family, and Adam has admitted he misses the freedom of being able to decline invitations. He said on 'Jimmy.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:09 Published 2 weeks ago What's Coming to Netflix in May 2020 | THR News



What's Coming to Netflix in May 2020 | THR News Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio Duration: 02:39 Published on April 27, 2020