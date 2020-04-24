Global  

Three States Offer To Host RNC If Trump Pulls Out Of NC

Republicans in Georgia, Texas, and Florida are offering to host the party’s national convention.

That is if Donald Trump makes good on his threat to move the event from North Carolina.

Trump has made this threat over social distancing restrictions due to the coronavirus.

Trump tweeted that the party would find another site for the RNC, reports Reuters.

North Carolina Gov.

Roy Cooper has not said whether the convention space can be “fully occupied.” Cooper’s office has said state health officials are working with the RNC to review plans.

His office also said they rely on data and science amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

