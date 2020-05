SEEMS LIKE WE FAST FORWARDEDTHROUGH SPRING... AND JUMPEDSTRAIGHT TO THESUMMER HEAT.A FEW EVENING STORMS; OTHERWISEPARTLY CLOUDY.

LOW AROUND 68.SCATTERED PM SHOWERS AND STORMSTOMORROW.

HIGH NEAR 86.MORE SHOWERS AND STORMS THURSDAYWITH A HIGH NEAR 81.

DECREASINGCLOUDS ON FRIDAY.

HIGH NEAR 74.COOLER WITH SUNSHINE ONSATURDAY.

HIGH NEAR 66.MOSTLY SUNNY ON SUNDAY WITH AHIGH NEAR 67.A FEW CLOUDS EXPECTED MONDAY.HIGH NEAR 71.INCREASING CLOUDS NEXT TUESDAY.HIGH NEAR 77.