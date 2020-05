Police: 9-Year-Old Boy Shot, Killed Inside East Germantown Home Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:43s - Published 1 hour ago No arrests have been made. 0

Police: 9-Year-Old Boy Shot, Killed Inside East Germantown Home AS WE CONTINUE TO FOLLOWBREAKING NEWS A NINE YEAR OLDBOY SHOT AND KILLED IN EASTGERMANTOWN.POLICE WERE CALLED OUT TO THEHOME ON THE 5900 BLOCK OF NORTH20TH STREET JUST BEFORE 9:30.THE CHILD SHOT IN THE FACE DIEDAT ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICALCENTER JUST BEFORE 10:00 P.M.POLICE COMMISSIONER DANIELLEOUTLAW SPOKE JUST MOMENTS AGO.WE DON'T BELIEVE AT THIS TIMETHAT THERE'S ANYONE ELSE AT RISKOF BEING HARMED, AND THERE'SEVIDENCE TO BELIEVE THAT THEREMIGHT BE SOME NEGLIGENCEINVOLVED IN THIS BUT OBVIOUSLYTHE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.SO FAR POLICE HAVE NOT MADEANY ARRESTS NOR FOUND THE GUNTHAT WAS USED.





