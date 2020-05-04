Mayor Norton signs emergency order to help restaurant and bar owners

If it's a sidewalk, or as we had little parklets a year ago".

Open... but at a limited capacity.

They can only serve customers outside.

But not all eateries have outdoor seating areas.

To ease the burden on businesses... mayor kim norton is taking immediate action by amending an emergency order.

In less than a week... you'll be able to enjoy a glass of wine and some food in spaces like these.

But what about the many eateries that don't offer outdoor dining?

Mayor kim norton is doing all she can to help owners.

Including signing an amendment that will allow bars and restaurants to use areas like sidewalks and parking spaces to expand outdoor seating.

If you visit john hardy's bar b q in southwest rochester... you'll see there's only two tables outside.

The north location... offers more outside seating.

Either way?

Not being able to serve customers inside is a challenge for owner?

Aaron pompeian.

He says 70 percent of the bbq's business relies on customers dining in.

"restaurants make up a huge portion of the economy.

The ripple effect with restaurants closing.

You've got distributors, you've got farmers, there's all kinds of other suppliers that rely on the restaurant business.

Not to mention jobs.

Something's got to give."

That's why mayor kim norton is encouraging bar and restaurant owners to be creative in how they serve food and alcohol.

"let's be creative and innovative.

If it's a sidewalk, or as we had little parklets a year ago.

We did a pilot project on a parklet, where some wood was set out there and made a little deck in a parking area.

That can happen too."

Only offering food t?go isn't going to keep these restaurants afloat.... pompeian says it's now or never for restaurants to determine their fate.

"unfortunately you are dealing with the health of pompeian tells me he's going to "wait and see" when it comes to adding outdoor seating in his south location.

If there's a bigger demand for it... he'll expand.

Tomorrow... mayor norton's amendment will be brought to city council for approval during a special meeting.

If you are hoping to expand your business's seating... you can find the link to apply on kimt dot