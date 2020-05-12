VIRAL: Wild 'Karen' Takes a 'Dark Turn' and Calls 911

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK — 57-year-old, Christian Cooper who was targeted by a so-called 'Karen' in a now-viral clip, says she took a 'dark turn' and called 911 after he simply asked her to follow the rules.

Posted to Facebook on the 25th of May, Christian shared his encounter with the woman now identified as Amy Cooper who called police to say she was being threatened by an 'African American' man because she didn't like his insistence that she should leash her dog.

Christian, a former Marvel Comics Editor and graduate from Harvard University in 1984, said that before he started filming he had asked her to refrain from allowing her dog to tear through the plantings in the Ramble and that her dog should be on a leash, even referring to a sign.

Amy then, before he started filming claimed that the dog runs were closed and that her pup needed his exercise, to which Christian replied, 'All you have to do is take him to the other side of the drive, outside the Ramble, and you can let him run off-leash all you want.'

Thanks to the video gaining millions of views, Amy Cooper has since been fired from her job at Franklin Templeton after her company reviewed the incident, saying in a statement, 'Following our internal review of the incident in Central Park yesterday, we have made the decision to terminate the employee involved, effective immediately.

We do not tolerate racism of any kind at Franklin Templeton.'

Adding insult to injury, the Central Park South Civic Association President, Michael Fisher has called on the Mayor to impose a lifetime ban on Amy Cooper ever using the park again.

He said in a statement, 'This disgusting display of intolerance is unacceptable and should never, ever be accepted in the city's public domain like Central Park.'

And furthering her shame, according to the Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue, she 'voluntarily surrendered' her dog on Monday night.

