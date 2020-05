Jenrick: Time to "move on" from Cummings row Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:28s - Published 2 hours ago Jenrick: Time to "move on" from Cummings row Housing secretary Robert Jenrick says "the moment has come for us to move on" from the row over Dominic Cummings and backed the Prime Minister's view that the Downing Street aide had not broken lockdown guidelines. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this A K D❌#StandUp4Brexit(Watching Brief) Jenrick: Time to "move on" from Cummings row https://t.co/W7tBgSSzt6 3 minutes ago bunty RT @smithfuel3d: Very sorry Robert Jenrick you don’t get to say when it’s time to move on. Especially when you broke lockdown rules to trav… 11 minutes ago Jettison Baggage RT @owencocoefc: Remember this 9 Apr 2020 - cabinet minister Robert Jenrick is facing questions after traveling to visit his parents Robert… 19 minutes ago Deborah R @hobbitoncentral Too right it’s time to move on, Johnson, Cummings, Gove, Hancock, Jenrick, Patel, Williamson etc.… https://t.co/qZmyWP1dZP 22 minutes ago Nature_Of_Politics @RobertJenrick “Time To Move On” How dare you Jenrick - you cant move on from from losing the trust of the nation,… https://t.co/a5bwJVBo4v 26 minutes ago Sian Elvin The housing secretary said it is time for the country to 'move on' from the scandal. Do you agree? https://t.co/jkowV8mDOp 47 minutes ago andrew smith Very sorry Robert Jenrick you don’t get to say when it’s time to move on. Especially when you broke lockdown rules… https://t.co/tGXYXQZbHn 1 hour ago