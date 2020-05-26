Flood Waters Still Receding Across South Florida After Relentless Rain Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:23s - Published 36 minutes ago Flood Waters Still Receding Across South Florida After Relentless Rain There was severe flooding Tuesday following days of relentless rain and the lingering flood water is slow to drain. CBS4's Brooke Shafer reports from Doral 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Miami Weather: Flood Watch Remains As Relentless Rain Expected To Return Tuesday South Florida's relentless rain is providing a bit of a break Tuesday morning but more storms are...

cbs4.com - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this WFXR Weather Creeks, streams, and rivers are still running fast and full. River Flood Warnings are still in effect for portions… https://t.co/gq9yeBK7rl 3 days ago Trent Sloggett RT @chrissolari: “Couple” statue along the Tittabawassee River in Midland still in place near the county courthouse watching over the damag… 5 days ago Chris Solari “Couple” statue along the Tittabawassee River in Midland still in place near the county courthouse watching over th… https://t.co/nfFIxxHCd2 5 days ago