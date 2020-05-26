Global  

Flood Waters Still Receding Across South Florida After Relentless Rain

There was severe flooding Tuesday following days of relentless rain and the lingering flood water is slow to drain.

CBS4's Brooke Shafer reports from Doral

Miami Weather: Flood Watch Remains As Relentless Rain Expected To Return Tuesday

South Florida's relentless rain is providing a bit of a break Tuesday morning but more storms are...
cbs4.com - Published


