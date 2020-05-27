CBS News’ Jeff Pegues Shares Perspective On George Floyd Protests

He spoke with Christiane Cordero about the power of bystander video in encounters between police and the community (3:10).
WCCO This Morning -- May 27, 2020
Protesters Gather Outside Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin’s HomeChristian Cordero reports that the protest Tuesday in Oakdale was peaceful. Derek Chauvin is the former Minneapolis police officer who had his knee on George Floyd’s neck in Monday’s fatal..
Thousands protest in Minneapolis over death of George FloydThousands turned out to peacefully protest after the mass outrage at the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police officers on May 26.
Footage shows the civil disobedience, which..