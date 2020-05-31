Global  

Camden Police Officers Join Protesters During Peaceful March

Police officers in Camden, New Jersey, are being praised for joining protesters this weekend.

Police praised for joining front line of Floyd protests

Police officers in one of New Jersey’s largest and most violent cities were praised on social media...
Seattle Times


