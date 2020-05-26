President Donald Trump & White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany both questioned why people are wearing face masks.



Related videos from verified sources Donald Trump offers to mediate between India and China over border issue | Oneindia News



US President Donald Trump is back with his mediation offer, this Time between China and India. Trump has offered to mediate what he called a now raging border dispute between India and China. The.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:36 Published 1 hour ago WHO Pauses Hydroxychloroquine Medical Trials for COVID-19



WHO Pauses Hydroxychloroquine Medical Trials for COVID-19 The move comes after a report linked the drug to an increased fatality rate among those with coronavirus. The study in medical journal 'The.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:30 Published 2 hours ago