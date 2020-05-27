Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

horses baffert

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
horses baffert
horses baffert
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

horses baffert

And also ... love to be of the share able ... four and after photo ... this morning relearning two horses from the barna trainer bob baffert have test ... positive for a ... and substance that are recent meat market ... according to the new york times movable courier-journal ... the tested positive for lidocaine ... regulated instead it widely use in ... one medicine ... lidocaine is considered a class to drug by the association of ... racing assures international ... carries a penalty of a fifth teen this ... is the day suspension ... a fine of $501,000 for first attempt ... time ... without ... mitigating circumstances of horse could ... be ... would be disqualified ... one of those horses was charlatan who is an ... early favorite for the kentucky derby to ... in a statement efforts" the rules of the ark ... racing commission mandate confidentiality can ... learning anything that ... negation ... into an alleged rule violation until there is a written ... vision of the ... stewart ... he went on to say i am asked ... really disappointed that in this dance ... the



Related news from verified sources

Reports: 2 horses trained by Bob Baffert fail drug tests

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two horses from the barn of two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert...
Seattle Times - Published

Two Bob Baffert horses test positive for banned substances during Oaklawn Park meet

Two of Bob Baffert's horses tested positive for a banned substance during meet at Arkansas' Oaklawn...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comReuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

bmorebooks

Diane Scharper RT @FOXBaltimore: JUST IN: Two horses from the barn of two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert have tested positive for a banned… 6 minutes ago

FOXBaltimore

FOX Baltimore JUST IN: Two horses from the barn of two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert have tested positive for a b… https://t.co/ej7SWe4rbJ 8 minutes ago

PropsProphet

PropsProphet Baffert busted https://t.co/6FGmFDUhuv and I don’t think Charlatan or Nadal get the same treatment as Justify.… https://t.co/x5p6freanA 8 minutes ago

JoeRandazzo_Sr

Joe R. Two Bob Baffert Horses Fail Drug Tests—Including One Called ‘Charlatan’ https://t.co/mKbnelOp5C via @thedailybeast 15 minutes ago

zimracing

Sheldene Chant RT @GateToWire: As much fun as yesterday was and as much as I hate Baffert, this Lidocaine positive is most likely accidental. They did som… 18 minutes ago

TomMazawey

Tom Mazawey Dammit... 2 Bob Baffert horses test positive for banned substances: Reports ⁦@sonofUSFLdad⁩ https://t.co/BtURkPgBu8 19 minutes ago

MelissaPederse

Melissa Pedersen Reports: 2 horses trained by Bob Baffert fail drug tests https://t.co/yjobZAeJ1H #f1cf354d9b045d818e92f65c348bcd20 https://t.co/GbIzmvyCHA 24 minutes ago

MSNSports

MSN Sports Two Baffert horses test positive for banned substances https://t.co/FFNrW4GhoF 30 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Baffert horses test positive [Video]

Baffert horses test positive

Two of them he denies wrong

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished