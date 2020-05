Search For Connecticut Murder Suspect Enters Sixth Day Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:44s - Published 32 minutes ago Search For Connecticut Murder Suspect Enters Sixth Day Investigators say a stolen car may be connected to the accused killer, who was last spotted in Northeastern Pennsylvania. 0

INVESTIGATORS SAY A STOLENCAR MAY BE CONNECTED TO THEACCUSED KILLER WHO WAS SPOTTEDIN NORTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA.THE SEARCH FOR 23-YEAR-OLD PETERMANFREDONIA IS NOW IN ITS SIXTHDAY.HE WAS LAST SEEN ON THE RAILROADTRACKS NEAR STROUDSBURG UP INTHE POCONOS ON SUNDAY.POLICE SAY 2012 BLACK HYUNDAISANTA FE STOLEN FROM THE AREAMONDAY NIGHT AND MANFREDONIACOULD BE INVOLVED.SUV HAS PENNSYLVANIA PLATESKYW-1650.IF YOU SEE ONE LIKE THAT CONTACTPOLICE.MANFREDONIA IS ACCUSED IN THEMURDER OF A 62-YEAR-OLD MAN.AND A 23-YEAR-OLD MAN INCONNECTICUT.AND THE KIDNAPPING OF THE





