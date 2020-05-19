San Diego theme parks to present reopening plan

Local theme parks will be presenting their plans on how they will safely reopen to San Diego leaders.
PLANS TO REOPEN THE LAKES.MEANWHILE, SOME OF SAN DIEGO'SBIGGEST TOURIST DESTINATIONS AREHOPING TO REOPEN IN JULY.THEY'RE HOPING TO PRESENT THEIRPLAN TO COUNTY OFFICIALS.JARED AARONS IS JOINING US LIVEALONG THE EMBARCADERO.
Universal Orlando Submits Plan To ReopenThe theme park is the first of Orlando's big three theme parks to present its reopening plan to Orange County's Economic Recovery Task Force.
New push for restaurants to set up on the streetThe North Park Main Street Association is pitching a plan that would close off a stretch of North Park's 30th street to allow restaurants to set up on the asphalt