San Diego theme parks to present reopening plan Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:07s - Published 22 minutes ago San Diego theme parks to present reopening plan Local theme parks will be presenting their plans on how they will safely reopen to San Diego leaders. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend San Diego theme parks to present reopening plan PLANS TO REOPEN THE LAKES.MEANWHILE, SOME OF SAN DIEGO'SBIGGEST TOURIST DESTINATIONS AREHOPING TO REOPEN IN JULY.THEY'RE HOPING TO PRESENT THEIRPLAN TO COUNTY OFFICIALS.JARED AARONS IS JOINING US LIVEALONG THE EMBARCADERO.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Universal Orlando Submits Plan To Reopen



The theme park is the first of Orlando's big three theme parks to present its reopening plan to Orange County's Economic Recovery Task Force. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:21 Published 5 days ago New push for restaurants to set up on the street



The North Park Main Street Association is pitching a plan that would close off a stretch of North Park's 30th street to allow restaurants to set up on the asphalt Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:19 Published 1 week ago