Midmorning With Aundrea - May 12, 2020 (Part 2)

And Shanghai Disneyland has started to reopen with strict guidelines in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Righ celebrities and fans are remembering actor and comedian jerry stiller who passed away of natural causes at age 92.

Most rember him as george costanza's hot- headed father on the sitcom "seinfeld.

But his comedy career began in the 1950's, performing alongside his wife.

Nichelle medina has this remembrance.

Jejerry stiller cemented his place as one of the great names in comedy with scenes like this one from "seinfeld.

Stiller played frank costanza in seinfeld&.joing the classic sitcom in it's 5th season.

After seinfeld& he took on the role of another eccentric father on the long- running cbs sitcom, "the kind o queens."

Stiller's comic resume stretches back to the 1950s when he performed alongside his wife&anne meara.

They appeared on the ed sullivan show 36 times.

Th the couple passed their show biz talents to their two children.

In 2001, while promoting the movie zoolander, stiller spoke about his son, actor ben stiller's success.

"but whatever th story is in this business, you wonder about where your kids, where they're going to go with it.

You have to be lucky with children.

You also have to give them some sort of guidance and you just have to hope that it's going to turn out okay."

Ben stiller tweeted his dad will be greatly missed.

Nichelle medina, cbs news, san diego.

Jerry stiller also appeared in the films, "the takin of pelham one two three" an "hairspray.

His wife anne passed away in 2015.

He will be remembered as a one- of- a- kind voice in american music.

Little richard, a pioneering performer who helped rhythm and blues become rock 'n roll, died saturday after battling bone cancer.

He was 87.

Sot little richard singing "tutt frutti" "wop-bob-a-loo bop-a-lop-bam- boom!

With the unforgettable opening lyric to his smash hit, tutti frutti, little richard crashed the pop charts like a force of nature in 1956.

No one had heard anything like him& ...including a young man who'd later find fame with "creedenc clearwater revival"... joh fogerty... got to perform with little richard at the grammys in 2008.

Sot fogerty & richard at the grammys in 2008.

I felt his voice had the ultimate rock and roll tone.

You know, that grit, that edge that he sang with, it was perfect.

Sot little richard singing "lucille born richard penniman in macon, georgia... as "littl richard," h developed a high- energy stage act.

Sot little richard singing "goo golly miss molly" he brought a sense of real, reckless abandonment.

And he was just over the top, wild, flamboyant.

The black keys' dan auerbach .

If you ever like the flamboyance of rock-and-roll, then, you know, you owe all that to little richard.

Sot clip tbd - little richard being flamboyant producer quincy jones hailed richard as an innovator whose influence is seen in genres from gospel to hip hop.

Raised in a religious household& richard was 19 when his bootlegger father was killed& leaving him to reconcile his love of god... and his attraction to men.

He spoke to 60 minutes' ed bradley in 1985.

There must have been a terrible stigma attached to that in macon, georgia in those days.

Oh, i was called everything but a reuben sandwich!

Laughing.

Oh, it was, people wanted to knock me down.

When he first started touring in the mid 1950's, he told rolling stone magazine, he faced such severe racism... he was forced to sleep, eat and dress in his car.

But ultimately... he said& his shows started bringing black and white audiences together.

Everywhere i would go in the south, alabama, north carolina, florida, tennessee, kentucky, mississippi, arkansas, every - they just started falling in line, you know, with my music.

Sot little richard music tbd little richard would call himself "the innovator, th originator & the architect of rock n roll."

It was n exaggeration.

I would say, you boys and girls out there, if you ever dare to try and do rock and roll, you better go look up little richard and see how it's done.

We'll be right back how about a little normal this morning?

The shanghai disneyland theme park reopened to visitors this week the theme park is the first among disney's parks to officially reopen.

The park has adopted strict epidemic prevention and control measures, including limiting the number of visitors to 30 percent of its normal capacity of 80,000 and accepting only those visitors who booked tickets online in advance.

Meanwhile, visitors need to wear masks, pass temperature checks, show their health certificates, id cards and valid tickets.

Cast members now wave hello from afar, since interactions and close-up photos are suspended during the initial phase of reopening.

Social distancing is also practiced in cafeterias, lines and even on rides.

