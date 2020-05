Quarantine spike in bicycle sales causes shortage in supply

A large demand for bicycles throughout quarantine has caused a shortage in supply for local businesses.

NINE ON YOUR SIDE'S VERONIKAVERNACHIO SHOWS US ONE SHOPOWNER'S EXPERIENCE OVER THELAST COUPLE OF MONTHS.HEY GOOD MORNING.

ON POPULARTRAILS LIKE HERE AT THE LOOPSEEING CYCLIST IS PRETTYCOMMON.

BUT BEING STUCKINSIDE THROUGHOUT QUARANTINEHAS GIVEN ALL OF US A REASONTO ENJOY THE RIDE.

OWNER OFFAIR WHEEL BIKES RALPHPHILLIPS SAYS COVID-19 HASBROUGHT IN FIRST TIME CYCLISTBUT ALSO PEOPLE WHO WEREREPAIRING OLD BICYCLES 20YEARS OLD.

THERE ARE SIGNS ONTHE DOOR ASKING CUSTOMERS TOWEAR A MASK AND REMAIN 10FEET FROM EACH OTHER.

PHILLIPSSAYS EVEN WITH QUARANTINE OVERTHE DEMAND IS STILL HIGH.WHICH HAS BEEN GREAT FORBUSINESS BUT THEIR PRODUCTCOMES FROM CHINA ANDDISTRIBUTORS SHUT DOWN FORQUARANTINE IN FEBRUARY ANDMARCH.

SOT: RALPH PHILLIPS /OWNER OF FAIR WHEEL BIKES ANDTHEY HAD NO EXCEPTION THATTHERE WOULD BE SUCH A DEMAND,IT'S ACTUALLY WORLDWIDE ANDTHE PROBLEM IS MY DISTRIBUTORSARE OUT OF PRODUCT SO MYSHELVES ARE GOING EMPTY.

HESAYS EVEN IF THIS CAUSES ASHORTAGE HE'S EXCITED TO SEESO MANY NEW PEOPLE ENJOYINGTHE SPORT HE LOVES.

THE CDCRECOMMENDS OUTDOOR ANDPHYSICAL ACTIVITIES TO KEEPPEOPLE HEALTHY ESPECIALLYDURING THE PANDEMIC.

JUSTREMEMBER TO WEAR YOUR MASK ANDSTAY SIX FEET FROM OTHERS ATALL TIMES TO ENJOY THE RIDE.REPORTING ON THE LOOP VV