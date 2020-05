KFC Is Testing a New Chicken Sandwich

The new sandwich will feature an extra crispy chicken fillet topped with pickles and mayo on a brioche bun.

KFC already sells a similar sandwich named the “Crispy Colonel,” which was released in 2018.

The test is set to run through June 21.

If the test is successful, the sandwich could roll out to KFC’s 4,000 locations nationwide.