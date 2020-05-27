North India suffers massive locust attack that devastates 2500 hectares of farmland

Large swarms of locusts were seen making their way into the north Indian city of Jaipur for the first time in 28 years, devastating local agriculture.

Footage filmed on May 25 shows farmers spraying pesticide to fight the swarms of desert locusts.

Villagers are also seen beating utensils and playing loudspeakers to scare away the locusts damaging their crops.

Locusts entered Rajasthan from Pakistan earlier this month and then drifted into other parts of western India.

In India, locusts are normally sighted during July-October along the Pakistan border.

Last year, parts of Western Rajasthan and Northern Gujarat reported swarms that caused damage to crops.

As India continues its battle against COVID-19, the locust attack comes as an added challenge due to the insects’ ability to damage large portions of crops.