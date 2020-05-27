Boeing Slashes 12,000 Jobs As COVID-19 Seizes Travel Industry

Chicago-based Boeing is cutting more than 12,000 jobs through layoffs and buyouts as the coronavirus pandemic seizes the travel industry.
And the aircraft maker says more cuts are coming.
Katie Johnson reports.
Travel Industry News RT @sastraIndia: Covid-19: Boeing slashes 12,000 jobs as virus seizes travel industry - https://t.co/vY80QEBAHV https://t.co/ZxOQSliCXf 16 minutes ago
Sastra Services Covid-19: Boeing slashes 12,000 jobs as virus seizes travel industry - https://t.co/vY80QEBAHV https://t.co/ZxOQSliCXf 34 minutes ago
Alok Kumar RT @ndtv: Boeing slashes over 12,000 US jobs amid #COVID19, thousands more planned https://t.co/ZjpMctW6jK https://t.co/tn1UxwBSWL 43 minutes ago
Trending A to Z Covid-19: Boeing slashes 12,000 jobs as virus seizes travel industry - https://t.co/bPg3E0l1iY 2 hours ago
Dilip Sahani Covid-19: Boeing slashes 12,000 jobs as virus seizes travel industry https://t.co/WvCJv1t45R 2 hours ago
Trending A to Z Covid-19: Boeing slashes 12,000 jobs as virus seizes travel industry - https://t.co/GgOJKHOU47 4 hours ago
Trending A to Z Boeing Slashes Over 12,000 US Jobs Amid COVID-19, Thousands More Planned - https://t.co/EksPgvBo1v 6 hours ago
NDTV Boeing slashes over 12,000 US jobs amid #COVID19, thousands more planned https://t.co/ZjpMctW6jK https://t.co/tn1UxwBSWL 6 hours ago
Asia’s ‘travel bubbles’ could change travelling post-pandemicWith many airports deserted, 'travel bubbles' could help a struggling industry get back on its feet.
Boeing to announce U.S. job cuts this week: unionBoeing is set to announce significant U.S. job cuts this week, according to a union spokesman who told Reuters about the layoffs on Tuesday. Gloria Tso reports.