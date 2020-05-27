Global  

Boeing Slashes 12,000 Jobs As COVID-19 Seizes Travel Industry

CBS 2 Chicago
Chicago-based Boeing is cutting more than 12,000 jobs through layoffs and buyouts as the coronavirus pandemic seizes the travel industry.

And the aircraft maker says more cuts are coming.

Katie Johnson reports.

