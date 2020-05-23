Global  

Cuomo calls out partisanship on state and local funding

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:56s - Published
During his daily briefing on Wednesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo railed against partisanship in Washington when it comes to providing state and local funding following the devastating impact of the coronavirus.

"Pass a piece of legislation that is honorable and decent and does the right thing for all Americans.

Why is that so hard?," Cuomo told a briefing in Washington following his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The House of Representatives, which is controlled by the Democrats, passed legislation legislation on May 15 that would provide nearly $1 trillion for state and local governments, but the bill was rejected by Trump and the Republican-led Senate's leaders.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell last month suggested that states whose finances are depleted by the coronavirus pandemic could declare bankruptcy instead of receiving federal aid.

The suggestion sparked outrage from some state leaders.



