Vikram Chandra on border standoff between India-China amid Covid pandemic

As Covid cases continue to rise India, today we were confronted by a heartbreaking image of those who are perhaps the biggest casualty of this crisis ie.

The migrant workers.

In a disturbing video, a toddler can be seen trying to wake up his dead mother on the platform in Muzaffarpur railway station in Bihar.

While India continues to grapple with the pandemic, our attention was diverted by the stand off between India and China at the Line of Actual control.

Offering to intervene, US president Donald Trump, on Wednesday, tweeted that the United States is ‘ready, willing and able’ to mediate in the border dispute.