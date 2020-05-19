Stay safe on the water

With community pools being closed, it might be tempting to take a dip in your local lake or river.

In a press conference this afternoon, county leaders wanted to urge folks to remember basic water safety tips.

Drowning is one of the most preventable causes of death for children.

In fact, it is the number one killer of kids from ages zero to four.

Supervising children while they are swimming is the best way to prevent drowning.

Lisa roth with the university of iowa says if you are swimming in a natural body of water, there are some more hazards to take into account. They might not be able to anticipate the depths that their in, the currents associated with a river or a stream.

They might not be able to anticipate the depths that their in, the currents associated with a river or a stream.

If your young ones aren't strong swimmers or if you are out on a boat, roth says make sure your kids are wearing a life jacket.

