Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stay safe on the water

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Stay safe on the water

Stay safe on the water

With community pools being closed, it might be tempting to take a dip in your local lake or river.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Stay safe on the water

With a case./// because community pools are staying closed because of the coronavirus... you might be tempted to head out to the lake or a river for a quick dip.

Before you head out to cool off ?

"* there are some things to keep in mind.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki has some good rules for you to follow at the water.

He joins us live from mason city, nick?

Live yes amy ?

"* these gates are locked up tight at the mason city aquatic center and they will be this way all summer long.

In a press conference this afternoon, county leaders wanted to urge folks to remember basic water safety tips.

Drowning is one of the most preventable causes of death for children.

In fact, it is the number one killer of kids from ages zero to four.

Supervising children while they are swimming is the best way to prevent drowning.

Lisa roth with the university of iowa says if you are swimming in a natural body of water, there are some more hazards to take into with that comes some additional hazards if people arent familiar or comfortable with the body of water that their going to be swimming in.

They might not be able to anticipate the depths that their in, the currents associated with a river or a stream.

If your young ones aren't strong swimmers or if you are out on a boat, roth says make sure your kids are wearing a life jacket.

Live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3./// thanks nick.

According to the c?

"*d?

"*c, about half of thos survive a drowning require more medical care later in life ?

"* because of brain damage./// let's take a live look over the med



Related news from verified sources

Beach Safety Tips for the Memorial Day Weekend

With a long holiday weekend around the corner, Americans are wondering if it is safe to head to the...
Newsmax - Published

The four streets which will change to help people stay safe

The four streets which will change to help people stay safeRoads in Gloucester, Cheltenham, Tewkesbury and Bourton-on-the-Water will take part in trials to help...
Gloucestershire Echo - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Invention Keeps Adventurous Cat from Escaping to Busy Street [Video]

Invention Keeps Adventurous Cat from Escaping to Busy Street

Occurred on May 25, 2020 / Roswell, Georgia, USA Info from Licensor: "Jinx is a social wondering 7.5 year old rescue. He is a very unique cat. He drinks water from the sink only, loves walks, on and..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:52Published
H2O Concepts: Always have clean, safe water throughout your home [Video]

H2O Concepts: Always have clean, safe water throughout your home

For more information about H2O Concepts, call 623-582-5222, or go to www.h2oConcepts.com

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:35Published