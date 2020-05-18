Health & Human Services Secretary Alex Azar talks with News 5's John Kosich.

HE SUPPORTS MUCH OF THEPRESIDENT'S EVEREST TO REOPENTHE ECONOMY.
Purity For Thee But Not For Me RT @nprfreshair: @ddiamond A previous tweet of this quote did not make it adequately clear that it is Trump who did not push for adequate t… 29 minutes ago
Alfredo Borunda @BigtexGreer @pnjaban @NYGovCuomo Doctor Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious… https://t.co/BMmz9HOgcF 1 hour ago
WRKO VB talks to Eric Hargan, @DepSecHargan the Deputy Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services about wh… https://t.co/YFE763Fn5I 1 hour ago
Johnny Dee @Blue2Reaganite Stacy Abrams. Secretary of Health and Human Services. Or maybe Nadler. 2 hours ago
Coronavirus In Pittsburgh: Getting Parks Back OpenParks are starting to reopen while others are moving more slowly. As for pools, their future is up in the air after they prepared to stay closed until Gov. Tom Wolf's announcement last week; KDKA's..
Church Services Resume In Minnesota WednesdaySome places of worship in Minnesota resumed services today with restrictions, John Lauritsen reports (0:40). WCCO 4 News at Noon – May 27, 2020