KSBW’s Erin Clark receives a COVID-19 test

MOVE TOWARDREOPENING ...TESTINGFOR COVID-19 BECOMESEVEN MOREIMPORTANT.....AND OUR COUNTIES HAVEOPENED UP MORETESTING SITES.... THE CARS START LININGUP AT MONTEREYPENINSULA COLLEGEEARLY........THIS SITERUN BY PLANNEDPARETNHOOD...HASABILITY TO DO ABOUT100 COVID TESTS A DAY...YOU DRIVE UP..GET ATICKET AND WHEN THE100 HAVE BEEN PASSEDOUT THATS IT FOR THEDAY....AND SINCE THISTESTING SITE OPNED....THE TICKETS AREUSUALLY GONE BY 9 AM.."IT WOULD BE NICE TOKNOW.

I BELIEVE IF WE ALLGET TESTED THEN WE WILLKNOW WHO WE HAVE TOSHELTER AND WE CAN ALLGET ON WITH OUR LIVES"AND SALLY IS RIGHT..TESTING GIVES HEALTHOFFICIALS A BETTERPICTURE OF WHATSHAPPENING AND WILLHELP CONTROLINEVITABLE OUTBREAKSAS COMMUNITIES REOPEN.........IN MONTEREYCOUNTY THERE ARESITES IN SALINAS,GREENFIELD ..YOU NEEDAN ONLINE RESERVATIONFOR THOSE ... AND THDRIVE UP INMONTEREY.....STAND UP"TESTING ANF INCREASINGCAPACITY FOR TESTINGACROSS THE BOARDWILLENSURE THAT WE HAVEPROGRAMS AND PROCESSESTHAT ALLOW US TO OPEBUSINESSES SAFELY.GETTING TESTED IS WELL...UNCOMFORTABLE...BT NOT PAINFUL...IF YOUDON'T HAVE INSURANYOU CAN STILL GET ATEST...THE STATE PICUP THE TAB.

WITH MORETESTING SITES NOW UPAND RUNNING....HOSPITALS CANCONTINUE TO FOCUS ONPATIENTS WITH SERIOUSSYMPTOMS"THE HSOPITALS DON'T HAVETHE CAPACITY TO TESTEVERYONE ON THECOMMUNITY.

SO THETESTIGN CENTERS HELP A LBECAUSE THEY ARE DOINGTHE SAME THING THAT WE'REDOING AT THE HOSPITALS APOSITIVE TEST TRIGGERSCONTACTTRACING....WHICHHEALTH EXPERTS SAY ISCRUCIAL TO CONTAININGCASES AND NOW..THECOUNTY ISRECOMMENDINGEVERYONE GET TESTEDEVEN IF YOU HAVE NOSYMPTOMS....AND FROMTHOSE ON THEFRONTLINES....A PLEA TOSTAY VIGILANT."WE'RE REOPENING BUT ITSNOT OVER.

WE STILL HAVE TOSOCIAL DISTANCE.

WE STILLSHOULD BE WEARING MASKSIN PUBLIC"WE DO HAVE SOMEVULNERABLE POPULATIONSHERE AND WE CAN'T LET OURGUARD DOWN.###AND SPENCER ALSOSAYS IF YOU DO HAVESERIOUS SYMPTOMS OCOVID OR ANY OTHERSERIOUS CONDITION YOUSHOULD NOT HESITATETO GO TO THEEMERGENCY ROOM.

AS FOR RESULTS ...IT TAKES A FEW DAYS. WHEN I GET MINE..I'LL LET YOU KNOW THE RESULTS. FOR THIS STORY WE CONCENTRATED ON MONTEREY COUNTY BUT WE HAVE INFORMATION ON ALL THREE COUNTIES ON OUR WEBSITE...KSBW.COM - SLASH - TESTING.