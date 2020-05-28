Bengies Drive-In Theatre owner excited about the chance to reopen

The owner of Bengies Drive-in Theatre in Baltimore County said the theatre will be ready to open in 10-14 days.

ANNOUNCED DRIV━ IN THEATERSCAN FINALLY OPEN STARTINGFRIDAY.

THAT MEANS BENGIES,THE ONLY DRIVE IN THEATRE INMARYLAND CAN GET BACK TOBUSINESS.

EARLIER THIS WEEK,THE OWNER TOLD OUR RAYSTRICKLAND IT WAS ON THE BRINKOF CLOSING.

RAY SPOKE WITH HIMAGAIN AND SAYS THE OWNER A GOTEMOTIONAL WHEN HE HEARD THENEWS.The owner of bengies says whenthis screen comes on andsunset hitsItat the theatreHe says he canwait to put on a show forfamilies because itmonths since a movie lastplayed on this screen.

Theowner CALLED it surreal heCAN FINALLY LOOK FORWARD TOOPENING.

12 03 44“I had amoment.

First I didnit then I had a moment” Forthe past two weeks, D.

Vogel,the owner of Bengies drive intheatre in Baltimore countyhas PLEADED WITH the state tolet him open.

He says hebreathed a huge sigh of reliefthe moment the governor saidhe could finally get back tobusiness.

11 49 24“Itnews to me because I couldnbook pictures, I couldnanything.

Couldnevent nothing.

Until they saidyou can go.

Governor Hogansays Bengies can open startingfriday but Vogel says he wonbe ready for maybe another twoweeks as he WANTS to work withthe county health departmentto create a plan to opensafely.

11 52 33“My firstgoal is to get open and tomake sure anybody attendinghere feel safe in attendance”Vogel says heseveral ideas includingopening at half capacity Healso says heto weak masks and possiblymake customers park in everyother space to ensure socialdistancing.

11 47 40 Otherdrive ins were open during thestay at home order and wereinvited to provide for relief.If you look around the countrytherewhere anybody thought by doingthat it would increase arisk” But, he says Theexperience youBengies woneven in a pandemic he says theshow must go on.

12 04 21“There is nothing morewonderful than a compatiblecrowd and being able to throwa little showman ship and intothings and let them see andhave a really good time.

AndVogel also says hedo online ticketing to preventlong lines for customers hereat beanies.

As for the firstmovie he plans to show, Vogeltold me itbe sonic the hedgehog.

He'shoping people can start buyingtickets for the first show inthe next week.

In middleriverRay StricklandWMA━2 NewsFOR MORE ON RESTRICTIO