Public Mass in the diocese began last week and today we are learning of one positive COVID-19 case at the Cathedral of Incarnation.



Related videos from verified sources Is consolidation the right plan to fix North Nashville schools? p1



Is consolidation the right plan to fix North Nashville schools budget and attendance problems? Last Tuesday the MNPS board approved a plan to consolidate four of the under-enrolled schools in the area.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 26:18 Published 4 days ago Is consolidation the right plan to fix North Nashville schools? p2



Is consolidation the right plan to fix North Nashville schools budget and attendance problems? Last Tuesday the MNPS board approved a plan to consolidate four of the under-enrolled schools in the area.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 09:46 Published 4 days ago