Canadian family spends 5 days in quarantine colouring every brick on driveway with chalk

Toronto resident Samantha G has spent five whole days colouring every single brick on her driveway with chalk in support of frontline health workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drone footage shows the epic scale of the project, which she took on with her sisters in an effort to show support to frontline workers.

Samantha told Newsflare: "Recently, my sisters have been coloring for five days on our driveway with chalk to send out a supportive and encouraging message to frontline workers, due to their hard work and dedication to helping others.

"In return, we thought a great idea would be to show our dedication by creating an art project people can relate to and recreate.

"We strongly believe that showing our support would encourage others to do the same.

Instead of being cooped up in the house, my sisters decided to put a positive spin on quarantine and create a vibrant project that would be fun for the whole family to take part in.

"It took us a while to get started because we were waiting for the good weather."